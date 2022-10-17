Here is when you can expect a major weather change in our area.

Our delightful weather pattern will continue for one more week before major changes arrive. Expect morning lows of 39-43 and afternoon temperatures in the 70s through Thursday and probably Friday.

Friday night a cold front will come through with wind and precipitation. Rain will fall in the valley with rain changing to snow down to 4000 feet by Saturday morning with a few inches for the hunters in the higher elevations.

Temperatures will drop to a high of 60 in Boise on Saturday with gusty breezes and some rain. Falling leaves and rain could make for some slick roads. On Sunday it will be even cooler in the 50s with a mix of sun & clouds after a stray morning shower.

Frost will then be likely either Monday or Tuesday morning of NEXT week.

Stay connected to get updates on my forecast!