Here is what you need to know about valley snow THURSDAY morning

Dry weather will continue in the Treasure Valley until Wednesday night when some snow may finally make a return.

Tuesday looks mostly sunny but a chilly breeze will be blowing in many areas making it feel colder than the low to mid-40s we will experience.

Sunshine will return on Wednesday but clouds will arrive late in the day with light snow likely developing in most areas at night. Right now I am seeing a half inch in the Treasure Valley with up to 2" near Ontario, OR. There is still uncertainty as to the strength of this storm.

Be sure to keep checking back right here over the next two days to find out what we can expect for your morning commute on Thursday!