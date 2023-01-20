Here is what you can expect for the Friday morning commute.

After 2"-4" of snow fell across the Treasure Valley sunshine returned and may stay with us on Friday.

The storm behaved as expected with a blanket of snow across the valley. With temperatures rising above freezing and sunshine Thursday afternoon, there was lots of melting.

Cold temperatures overnight will cause most moisture to freeze. This will include secondary roads that did not dry out as well as parking lots and driveways.

After some morning fog, we will see sunshine across much of the state and temperatures again in the mid-30s by afternoon.

There is a chance of snow showers Saturday night but not as much as we had on Thursday morning.

Stay connected right here for updates to my forecast.