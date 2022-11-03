Here is what to expect for your Friday morning commute in the Treasure Valley

An atmospheric river event will blast the northwest with significant moisture, including heavy mountain snow along with blowing and drifting due to 50 mph gusts on the mountain peaks.

Slick conditions especially on secondary roads are becoming likely for a couple of hours during the Friday morning commute in the Treasure Valley. The snow on the roads will quickly melt during the morning and the snow will change to rain.

Periods of heavy snow are likely in the central mountains with 4" in Idaho City before changing to rain and 6" in Long Valley before mixing with and possibly changing to rain. Above 6500 feet we can expect 12"-18" of snow through Sunday. The milder air Friday afternoon and evening will be shortlived in the mountains with lower snow levels later Friday night.

If you are headed to the Boise State game it is becoming more and more likely that the steady rain at sunrise Saturday will end in Boise around 1 pm sunshine mixed with clouds for kickoff at 5 pm with a temperature near 50 dropping into the 40s during the game.