Here is what our snowpack looks like today

After a slick morning commute in Boise, blustery & cold weather has arrived and will stick around into Wednesday.

Bogus Basin got seven inches of snow overnight making for quite the powder day on the slopes. Out next snow for the ski areas could be as early as Saturday night but there is a better chance for more significant snow Sunday night through mid-next week.

Expect a cold Tuesday night with valley wind chill factors in the single digits at times. There will be bright sunshine and Wednesday afternoon won't feel as cold as Tuesday.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s on Thursday then again on Sunday and Monday ahead of colder weather and possible valley snow next week.

