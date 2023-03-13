Here is the latest on Idaho's snowpack getting a significant boost

The Treasure Valley has seen nearly a quarter inch of rain over the past 24 hrs with up to a half inch more expect by Tuesday night.

The Boise Basin snowpack has seen an increase of over 10% over the past week thanks to a deep layer of tropical moisture (atmospheric river) moving overhead this past weekend. Another river is poised to slam the state again from late Monday night through very early Wednesday morning. We may see another 5% boost from this latest weather maker.

The valley will continue to get rain while the mountains will see snow above 5000 feet in central Idaho and 6000 feet in southern Idaho.

Creeks, streams, and rivers will rise as rain continues to fall on our snowpack below 5000 feet. Some minor flooding is possible by or before Wednesday morning. The avalanche danger will remain high as heavy wet snow falls on the drier snow that fell over the past weeks.

The valley should see drier and fairly pleasant weather for Thursday through Saturday with temperatures close to normal in the low to mid-50s.

Stay connected right here for updates to my forecast!