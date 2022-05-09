Heavy, wet snow causes power outages

Overnight rain turned to snow in Boise and with leaves on the trees, the heavy, wet snow dropped my tree branches resulting in numerous power outages.

Rain showers mixed with snow will continue into the mid-afternoon followed by partial clearing and cold overnight. A freeze warning is in effect for the entire Treasure Valley Tuesday morning. If you have planted any of the warm weather vegetables like tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, melons, and basil you will need to cover them tonight or risk losing them to frost. The same applies to Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The weather will warm into the 60s Thursday then to 70 in the valley on Saturday and possibly 80 degrees by Sunday.

Stay connected right here and to my Facebook Page for updates!