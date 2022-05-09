Watch
Weather

Actions

Heavy, wet snow causes power outages

2"-3" in Boise with a foot at Bogus Basin
Videos
Heavy, wet snow causes power outages
Posted at 1:58 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 16:22:28-04

Overnight rain turned to snow in Boise and with leaves on the trees, the heavy, wet snow dropped my tree branches resulting in numerous power outages.

Rain showers mixed with snow will continue into the mid-afternoon followed by partial clearing and cold overnight. A freeze warning is in effect for the entire Treasure Valley Tuesday morning. If you have planted any of the warm weather vegetables like tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, melons, and basil you will need to cover them tonight or risk losing them to frost. The same applies to Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The weather will warm into the 60s Thursday then to 70 in the valley on Saturday and possibly 80 degrees by Sunday.

Stay connected right here and to my Facebook Page for updates!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018