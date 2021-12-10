Heavy snow about to clobber the central mountains

The valley will see some snow showers over the next few days then it will get milder with a chance of rain showers by Sunday.

A winter storm watch is in effect for all of Idaho's central mountains. For the west-central mountains, it starts early Saturday morning and lasts through Tuesday. The McCall area along with most communities around 5000 feet should see between 1-2 feet of snow that will come in waves. Brundage, Tamarack, and Sun Valley resorts should see at least 2 feet of snow if not more as next week progresses. This should be just in time for school letting out for winter break.

This snow event will be mainly a mountain event with the Treasure Valley seeing some snow showers Thursday night then again on Saturday but milder air will bring in a change to scattered showers for Sunday. There will be many places in the valley that see very little if any precipitation at all as the valley experiences a "rain shadow" for much of the time.

Please be careful driving in central Idaho as heavy snow will be developing before the sun goes down on Saturday. Poor driving conditions will last into Monday then rising snow levels will give some relief below 4500 feet.

