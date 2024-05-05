Watch Now
Heavy rain impacting southwest Idaho Saturday night

Idaho News 6 Forecast
Posted at 6:16 PM, May 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-04 20:16:09-04

After a windy Saturday, rain is beginning to overspread southwest Idaho. A cold front will march across southern Idaho late tonight into tomorrow morning, bringing heavy downpours around 9-10pm this evening in the Treasure Valley lasting through 3-4am Sunday morning. Rain will taper to scattered showers on Sunday with snow levels lowering to around 5000 feet. By Sunday evening, 0.25"-0.75" of rainfall is expected for the lower valleys and 0.5"-1.5" in the mountains.

A cool and blustery Sunday is ahead across Idaho as temperatures will drop by around 15-25°, placing highs in the 40s and 50s. While the wind won't be as strong as it was on Saturday, a sustained breeze of 5-15mph will make it feel even cooler. Several inches of snowfall will accumulate above 6000 feet.

A secondary low pressure system moves inland on Monday, reinforcing the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain cool through the first half of next week, followed by a significant warmup leading into next weekend as a high-pressure ridge strengthens over the West.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

