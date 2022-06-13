Watch
Heavy rain hits Idaho Sunday, warmer and drier weather on the horizon

Posted at 6:10 PM, Jun 12, 2022
Through Sunday, widespread showers hit the region bringing well over an inch of rain to some places like Owyhee County. Thunderstorms scattered the region this afternoon and are set to continue through the evening - the chance for t-storms will dissipate by 11 PM.

This system will hang on for a bit Monday, but chances of rain are far less significant compared to today, and it will clear out by Tuesday. A Wind Advisory is in affect for areas surrounding the Magic Valley tomorrow due to wind speeds above 20 mph.

The next two weeks are likely to be drier and cooler than normal, according to the climate prediction center, so there might not be quite as much wet weather rolling through the region.

High-pressure builds overtop the region this week bringing temperatures back up to the low-90s by Thursday.

