Heavy rain could bring flooding to parts of Idaho, find out when and where

Our dry weather will be dramatically interrupted Sunday night through much of Monday as an atmospheric river of moisture blasts Idaho. The central mountain valleys like McCall in Long Valley will see around an inch of rain while 2"-3" of rain will fall on the mountain tops. Melting snow will provide an additional 3" of water content to flow into central Idaho Rivers. At this time no rivers are expected to rise to flood stage but the Middle Fork of the Payette River at Crouch is expected to crest just below minor flood stage by midday Tuesday.

If you have to travel in the central mountains Monday through Tuesday morning be on the lookout for rock or mudslides around steep terrain. Also, it is not advised to camp near ANY small creeks, streams, or small rivers Sunday night or Monday night.

The Treasure valley could see between .20" and .70" of rain primarily between Sunday night midnight and 3 pm Monday. Later in the day on Monday the valley will see a mix of sun & clouds with passing showers possible. Temperatures will hold in the low 70s.

On Tuesday we can expect a partly cloudy sky with a bit of a breeze and comfortable temperatures right around 80°.

Wednesday looks spectacular with sunshine, light wind, and temperatures running around 84° in the valley.

It gets hotter, topping 90° on Thursday then temps soar into the mid-90s for Friday and the weekend. I expect sunshine but late-day clouds and isolated evening thunderstorms are possible especially Friday evening and Sunday evening.

Stay connected right here for updates on our heavy rain!