Heavy rain and thunderstorms continue, here's the latest update.

Happy Thursday Idaho,

Another round of showers and thunderstorms are expected across southwest Idaho today. These thunderstorms will have the chance to produce hail and heavy rainfall again. As the front exits west, precipitation will continue along the front.

Yesterday was wet and rainy for the Treasure Valley. The strongest storms produced heavy rainfall and hail up to an inch in diameter from north Meridian through North Boise around 5:30 pm. With Bogus Basin picking up an inch of small hail.

The front that brought us these severe storms will stall over Idaho, keeping showers and thunderstorms with us through Friday. Snow levels will drop to Valley floors Friday night through Saturday.

Prepare for another day of active weather with hail possible. Secure outdoor items, and if possible make sure your vehicles are covered.

Hang in there Idaho we have some relief on the way next week

