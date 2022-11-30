Heavy mountain snow to impact travel

6"-10" of snow has fallen in central Idaho as of Wednesday afternoon with another foot likely between 5000 and 6000 feet. Up to 18" more could fall above 6000 feet. This along with blowing snow will make mountain travel very difficult if impossible at times late Wednesday night through mid-Thursday morning.

The Treasure Valley will see rain increase in the early morning hours changing to snow from west to east with the change over in Boise around 9 am. Snow will accumulate on grassy surfaces first with 1"-2" possible then some secondary roadways could get slick heading into the evening commute.

More snow showers overnight Thursday into Friday could result in slick roads again into Friday morning as temperatures plunge to near 20 by sunrise Friday.

Expect a cold weekend with the chance of snow showers on Saturday. Dry, cold weather will continue through most of next week.

