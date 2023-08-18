Heavy haze settles into region, impacts of Hurricane Hillary on Idaho

Haze pushes into Idaho from fires on the west coast today and the smoke is set to strengthen in the Treasure Valley this afternoon and evening.

High temps are cooling slightly Friday and Saturday, but we see a major change Sunday as remnants from Hurricane Hillary head to Idaho.

The Pacific system is currently located to the south of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and is strong and powerful - a category 4 storm. The hurricane is moving towards the north and as it travels along the coast, heavy rains are expected with possible flooding in the southwest. Later this weekend...moisture from this Pacific system is on track to hit Idaho.

⚠️The remnants of #HurricaneHilary have the potential to move over the region late this weekend into next week bringing significant rains and flash flooding to southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon. #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/hrmwaOL2Gc — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) August 18, 2023

Expect thunderstorms will possible heavy downpours Sunday, but the majority of the rain is on track to drop Monday/Tuesday. Current forecast models have heavy accumulations of rain in western Idaho, especially in the West-Central Mountain where 2"-3" of rain is in the forecast. Possible flash flooding in the backcountry and urban flooding in areas with poor drainage.

Temperatures drop with this system.