Heavy haze settles into region, impacts of Hurricane Hillary on Idaho

Treasure Valley extended forecast
Posted at 5:39 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 09:11:14-04

Haze pushes into Idaho from fires on the west coast today and the smoke is set to strengthen in the Treasure Valley this afternoon and evening.

High temps are cooling slightly Friday and Saturday, but we see a major change Sunday as remnants from Hurricane Hillary head to Idaho.

The Pacific system is currently located to the south of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and is strong and powerful - a category 4 storm. The hurricane is moving towards the north and as it travels along the coast, heavy rains are expected with possible flooding in the southwest. Later this weekend...moisture from this Pacific system is on track to hit Idaho.

Expect thunderstorms will possible heavy downpours Sunday, but the majority of the rain is on track to drop Monday/Tuesday. Current forecast models have heavy accumulations of rain in western Idaho, especially in the West-Central Mountain where 2"-3" of rain is in the forecast. Possible flash flooding in the backcountry and urban flooding in areas with poor drainage.

Temperatures drop with this system.

