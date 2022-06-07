Heating up this week - a 50/50 weekend

Clouds are on the increase and it will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with a slight chance of a shower in the valley. Showers are likely during the morning from Cambridge to Idaho City north to McCall and Riggins. Temperatures will be around 80 in the valley.

Thursday and Friday look sunny and hotter with a high of 85-90 in the valley in the 70s in Valley County.

Saturday will likely stay sunny and hot in the Treasure Valley but clouds will be on the increase in the central mountains where it will still be warm but showers and storms could arrive around sunset.

A soaking rain is likely on Sunday from the Treasure Valley north to McCall. The temperatures will come crashing down into the 60s in the valley and 50s in the central mountains. If you are camping in central Idaho, Saturday will be nice and warm but if you are packing up on Sunday it will be very wet when you do.

Unseasonably cool weather will stick around on Monday then comfortably mild on Tuesday.