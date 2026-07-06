Heat wave hits Idaho with a chance of triple digits soon

After the holiday saw warm weather, the heat is not letting up with multiple chances of breaking triple digits this week.

I hope you enjoyed the Independence Day holiday over Saturday and Sunday. Summer heat looks to truly arrive in Idaho with the passing of America's 250th birthday. We start the week off with light chances of thunderstorms. The National Weather Service saying about a 20% chance going into the afternoon for the Treasure Valley. After then, this week will see nothing but high temperatures and dry conditions.

There is a good chance of triple digits going into the weekend. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are all in the upper 90s with Friday forecasted to hit 99°. Our 6-10 day outlook has warmer than normal weather consistent across the western United States. Wyoming in this time will experience some of the warmest weather so expect conditions to be the warmest closer to that boarder. That still means a lot of southern Idaho is headed towards impressive heat so it's always good to remember if you are outside for extended periods of time, stay hydrated, stick to the shade, and wear sun protection. Conditions don't look to cool down anytime soon.

Have a great week and stay cool!