Heat, Smoke, and storm chances

Today’s Forecast:

☀️ Sunny and hot

🌡️ High: 95°F

🌬️ Winds: NW at 6–9 mph

🌫️ Smoke Alert:

Light to moderate smoke will drift into SW Idaho today, bringing hazy skies by this afternoon. This pattern looks to linger off and on through the weekend. Stay on top of the latest air quality updates here:

🔗 AirNow - Boise

🔥 Weekend Heat:

The heat ramps up on Saturday, with highs soaring into the upper 90s and low 100s. Be sure to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activity during peak heat hours, especially with smoke in the mix.

Today

Sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday

Patchy smoke before noon. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy and hot, with a high near 91. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.