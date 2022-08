Today, the National Weather Service reports temperatures reached 100°F in Boise - that's the 21st day this year, a new record.

Temperatures are on track to stay well above normal in the coming days - typically temperatures would be in the upper 80s to low 90s this time of year in the Treasure Valley.

We will see high temperatures in the upper 90s this week in the Treasure Valley. There is a little bit of cloud cover and a slight chance of precipitation tomorrow afternoon.