Warm hot air continues to settle into the western United States bringing our temperatures way up.

Thursday's lower valley highs will hit the 80s, while above 7000 feet we'll see those temps get into the 70s.

Idaho News 6

Major warmup extended through the weekend with temperatures hitting the low 90s in Boise. That's about 20 degrees above normal. High pressure will get disrupted by low pressure Sunday night which will cool our temperatures for early next week.