Heat lingers through mid-July with chance of thunderstorms in the coming weeks

Temperatures don't look to waver over the next week as heat continues to take over the Gem State.

An impressive heat wave will stick over the central United States and parts of Idaho across the board this week. The Treasure Valley will look to have multiple chances of triple digits expected, so make sure to stay cool when spending time outdoors.

The hottest is 101° on Thursday for Boise, with more one-hundred-degree days after that.

We are still monitoring an uptick in wetter-than-normal conditions for Idaho. Mid to late July should start to see more moisture as wet tropical weather is being pulled up into the southwest U.S. through California and up into our region. This could form thunderstorm activity as it mixes with the heat over our area, so we will watch out for more rain coming to the Gem State.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are real threats with these conditions. Do your best to avoid this intense heat as it sticks around. Have a good week and stay cool!