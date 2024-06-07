Heat is taking over take a look at the thermometer spike over the weekend

Friday is here, let's make it a great one!

Today

We are kicking off the weekend with some heat. The day will start on the cooler side with temperatures flirting with the 50s and 60s, by the afternoon we will soar to the 90s again. I suspect will get consistent sunshine today! There is still a chance of late day storms near the most southern areas.

Saturday

Temperatures will continue to rise, and you will feel it by the afternoon. Highs at the moment are nearing 100 degrees. If you have any outdoor plans you're gonna wanna head out in the morning while its cooler. Remember hydration, sunscreen, and shade breaks will be the best way to beat the heat!

Sunday

A cold front arrives Sunday morning which will take us back to the lower 90s, it will still be on the warmer side kicking off the next work week but it won't be hot! There will also be another chance of showers and evening storms.

Have a safe and restful weekend Idaho

See you on Monday