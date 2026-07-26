Heat, haze, and poor air quality are the standard going forward

A short break from the smoke on Saturday leads to a lot of haze for the rest of the weekend, with Oregon wildfires continuing to contribute to bad air quality.

Southern Idaho will see plenty of smoke move into the valley floors and surrounding regions over the next four days, as wildfire season continues to be an issue for Oregon residents. A few multi-thousand-acre fires on the eastern part of the state will make air quality poor for Idaho.

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST HERE—

Heat and haze the standard going forward

The heat continues with upper 90s for most of the week and triple digits coming into the Boise region around the end of the work week. If you weren't a fan of the thunderstorms that passed through, good news on that front: drier weather is consistent this week and going into August.

The monsoonal moisture we experienced is taking a break, so expect consistent, dry, and hot weather all week long. The National Weather Service only plots smoke for three days ahead, so check the Idaho News 6 forecast frequently for the latest on the haze in Idaho.

Enjoy your weekend, stay cool, and be aware of poor air quality outdoors.

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