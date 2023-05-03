Heat gives way to a rising river flood threat. Here's what you need to know.

The temperature soared into the 80s in Boise on Wednesday but this weather is about to change as showers and storms will be moving in for the rest of the week.

Moisture will move into our area starting late Wednesday night bringing a chance of some showers & storms on Thursday and a more likely threat of heavy downpours into Friday. This will cause already high rivers to further rise which will increase the flood threat into and through the weekend.

If you have outdoor plans for the weekend in the valley I do expect a chance of showers but it will be dry for a lot more of the day than rainy so no need to cancel plans as long as you are prepared for a passing shower. Expect valley high temperatures only in the low to mid-60s this weekend which is just below normal.

Drier & warmer weather will move back into the area by mid next week.

