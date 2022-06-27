Watch Now
Heat continues through Tuesday, brief break Wednesday

Posted at 5:36 PM, Jun 27, 2022
High pressure remains in the forecast area bringing temperatures up to the triple-digits in the Treasure Valley.

The rest of the region is seeing high temperatures in the 90s in the valleys. Mountain territories are seeing relatively cooler temps in the 80s.

Temperatures start to drop Tuesday but only by a few degrees.

Several waves of cloud cover will pass through southern Idaho Tuesday but not do much to prevent dangerous heat. Remember to take precautions in preventing heat related illnesses. Look before you lock - do not leave children or pets inside hot cars.

On Wednesday some low-pressure enters the area dropping temperatures briefly for the day - our highs will be in the upper 80s. Towards the end of the week, we'll increase again into the upper 90s in the Treasure Valley.

