Heat continues Sunday, set to drop Monday

Low pressure building off the coast of British Columbia will drift into the region on Monday dropping temperatures, but before we get there we'll have another day of heat in Idaho Sunday.

The Treasure Valley is set to experience another triple digit day at the hottest part of the day - highs around 103 degrees. Magic Valley will experience slightly cooler temperatures at around 99 degrees - yippeee!

Remember to stay safe in the heat. Drink plenty of water and don't forget to spend time in the shade. Stay alert for signs of heat-related illness.

Look before you lock! Do not leave children or pets in hot cars.

On Monday temperatures will hover around normal and be a bit more tolerable. The high temp in the Treasure Valley will be 93 and up north in McCall the high temp will be a cool 77!