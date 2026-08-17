Heat builds toward 100 degrees by Thursday before monsoon moisture returns for the weekend

The Treasure Valley will see a steady warming trend through the week, with temperatures climbing from the mid-90s Tuesday and Wednesday to near 100 degrees Thursday and Friday before a pattern change brings cooler temperatures and returning monsoon moisture for the weekend.

Here comes the heat again in Scott Dorval's video forecast

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 8/17/26

Warming Trend Builds Through the Week

High pressure will build back over the Intermountain West Tuesday through Wednesday, bringing a steady warming and drying trend with generally light winds. Temperatures will climb from 95 degrees Tuesday to 96 degrees Wednesday before the heat intensifies significantly Thursday and Friday. The Four Corners upper-level ridge will continue to build Thursday and Friday, pushing Treasure Valley highs to near 98 degrees Thursday and 99 degrees Friday. Residents should begin preparing for the return of significant heat later in the week.

Patchy smoke from Oregon and Washington wildfires will filter into the Treasure Valley Tuesday morning before clearing. The thickest smoke will remain over Baker County, Oregon.

Monsoon Moisture Returns Friday Into the Weekend

As the upper-level trough moves onshore late Friday into Saturday, monsoon moisture will return to the region. Precipitation chances will start isolated over higher terrain of southwest Idaho Thursday, increasing to most higher elevations across southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon Friday. Afternoon wind gusts will also become breezier late in the week heading into the weekend.

The upper-level trough will move quickly northeast through the Pacific Northwest and Northern Rockies, bringing cooling temperatures back to near normal Saturday and Sunday. This will provide welcome relief from the heat that builds Thursday and Friday. A 20 percent chance of showers will linger Sunday before conditions dry out again Monday.

Central Idaho Mountains

The central Idaho mountains will see a 10 to 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms today, primarily over higher terrain near the Nevada-Idaho border. The primary hazards with any of these thunderstorms will be gusty outflows up to 35 mph and lightning. Lingering moisture over eastern Valley County Tuesday will keep a 5 to 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms through the evening. The mountains will also see the return of monsoon moisture and increased precipitation chances Friday into the weekend.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light wind.

Tuesday

Patchy smoke between 8am and 10am. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Light wind.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light wind.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light wind.

Thursday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and not as hot, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Monday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 92.