Heat breaks later this week

Happy Monday! It was another scorcher on Sunday as highs approached 100°, with an official high temperature of 99° in Boise. Today will be slightly cooler with highs in the low to mid 90s. Some light smoke will move northwest towards Mountain Home from a fire burning in the Owyhees.

The heat intensifies for the middle of the week, with temps returning to the upper 90s to near 100° on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A refreshing break from the heat is on the horizon by Thursday. Clear skies continue as temps fall into the lower 80s. It is also the first day of the Boise River float season and a perfect day for it! Although, a breeze may make it feel cool on the water.

Comfortable temperatures and pleasant weather continues into Friday with a high near 81°. Temperatures climb back towards the 90s next weekend.

Looking ahead to the fourth of July, it looks to remain hotter than normal but a cold front will likely pass through throughout the holiday weekend with gusty winds, cooler temps, and possible thunderstorms.