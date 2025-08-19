Heat and wildfire smoke continue to linger

Good Tuesday Morning! 🌞

As the heat builds, remember to stay hydrated, take shade breaks, and always “look before you lock” — never leave children or pets in hot cars.

A ridge of high pressure is expanding over Idaho, locking us into a hot and dry southwest flow. Highs today will push into the upper 90s to low 100s, with plenty of sunshine. However, hazy skies will gradually filter in from ongoing wildfires across Idaho.

Idaho News 6

That same southwest flow will also pull in just enough monsoonal moisture to spark an isolated thunderstorm or two this afternoon and again Wednesday, especially along the Snake River Plain. Winds may also kick up, with gusts of 20–30 mph at times. While no red flag warning is currently in effect, the combination of heat, haze, and breezy conditions means fire danger remains a concern — so use extra caution outdoors.

The weekend will continue to heat up with triple-digit heat possible on Friday and Saturday.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/