Heat and thunderstorms as we approach the weekend

Idaho News 6

Good Morning, Everyone!😎

The weekend is here—cheers to wrapping up another work week together!

As we head into the weekend, temperatures will hold steady but remain hot, with highs in the lower 90s across the region. An upper-level low spinning over California will help funnel in some moisture, leading to isolated storm chances—especially south of the Snake River Valley—on Friday and Saturday.

Looking ahead to next week, the big story shifts to the heat. We’re eyeing the possibility of triple-digits into early next week; either way, get ready for a scorcher.🔥

Stay cool and enjoy the weekend!

For updates, head to https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/

Today

Sunny and hot, with a high near 94.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Breezy, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 95.

Tuesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Thursday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 94.