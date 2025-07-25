Heat and thunderstorms as we approach the weekend

Good Morning, Everyone!😎
The weekend is here—cheers to wrapping up another work week together!
As we head into the weekend, temperatures will hold steady but remain hot, with highs in the lower 90s across the region. An upper-level low spinning over California will help funnel in some moisture, leading to isolated storm chances—especially south of the Snake River Valley—on Friday and Saturday.
Looking ahead to next week, the big story shifts to the heat. We’re eyeing the possibility of triple-digits into early next week; either way, get ready for a scorcher.🔥
Stay cool and enjoy the weekend!
For updates, head to https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/
Today
Sunny and hot, with a high near 94.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Breezy, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 92.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Monday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 95.
Tuesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Thursday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 94.