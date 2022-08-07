Heat and sunshine start off the workweek, moisture on the way mid-week

High-pressure continues to build over the region sending temperatures above normal Monday and Tuesday.

High temperatures tomorrow will reach the mid-90s to low-100s in the valleys. While mountain towns in central Idaho will experience temperatures about 10 degrees cooler.

Skies will continue to stay clear as well, despite haze that's circulating the area from coastal fires.

These conditions will begin to shift Tuesday night when moisture heading inland from the Pacific hits Idaho. We could begin to see scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the very early hours on Wednesday with this system.

Right now, the Treasure Valley will only experience this hit of moisture Sunday, while the central mountains and Magic Valley will see an elongated period of moisture through Thursday and Friday.