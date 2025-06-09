Heat Advisory this afternoon, find out how long the heat lasts

Good morning, everyone!

Idaho News 6

Prepare for temperatures to climb at or near triple digits along valley floors today. This is considered dangerous heat. In response, a heat advisory is in place for the lower Treasure Valley from noon today into 10 pm Tuesday.

Be sure to drink plenty of water, take shade breaks, wear SPF, and do not leave children or pets in vehicles.

Things will gradually grow cooler into the week, as two weak disturbances move through. This will produce the chance for thunderstorms into Wednesday and Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a marginal risk for Thursday (level 1/5), which means we have a chance of seeing isolated to severe thunderstorms.

Monday

Sunny, afternoon high sitting at 95. Heat advisory goes into effect at noon.

Tuesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Heat advisory in place through 10 pm.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of rain is 30%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of rain is 50%.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 87

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 87.