The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for areas of southern Idaho and SW Oregon today as temperatures soar above 100 degrees by the hottest part of the day.

TODAY: Heat Advisory has been issued for most of southern Idaho region and SE Oregon.



Temps expected above 100+ for the region this afternoon.



Stay Safe! Drink plenty of fluids, avoid sun exposure, and limit time outside with this heat wave set to continue all week. #idwx pic.twitter.com/ipLjhfCcst — Geneva Zoltek TV 🌱🌦🌎 (@GenevaZoltek) July 12, 2022

That Advisory goes into effect at 1 PM but could continue through the week as we are expecting more from this heat wave. This Advisory is intended to warn you of the dangerous heat, be careful out there! Do not leave children or animals unattended in vehicles, monitor outdoor exertion, drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen!

Our Treasure Valley high temp today is 102 while our Magic Valley high temp is 99 degrees. Be careful out there!

Tonight, there is a possibility that small, isolated showers and thunderstorms could develop in Baker County, Twin Falls County, and along the Nevada border. This is due to a weak trough of low pressure that will quickly pass. The cool air could cause t-storms with 40-50 mph winds due to a combination with the intense heat!

Be careful of any fire starts as well because it's going to quickly dry out in the environment. Fires could spread rapidly and remember you can be held liable if you start a fire.

