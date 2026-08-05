Heat Advisory issued for the Treasure Valley as dangerous heat peaks Thursday through Saturday

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Treasure Valley as temperatures climb to 100 degrees Thursday, 101 degrees Friday, and 102 degrees Saturday. This dangerous stretch of heat will be accompanied by persistent wildfire smoke and increasing afternoon winds heading into the weekend.

Heat Advisory issued in Scott Dorval's video forecast

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 8/5/26

Heat Advisory: What You Need to Know

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Treasure Valley as daytime temperatures exceed 100 degrees Thursday through Saturday. While overnight lows in the 60s will provide some relief, areas with morning lows near 70 degrees will face Major Heat Risk Friday and Saturday. The rest of the Treasure Valley will see Moderate to Minor Heat Risk during this period.

Heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States. Residents should take this heat seriously:

Stay hydrated by drinking water frequently, even if you don't feel thirsty

Limit strenuous outdoor activities to the early morning hours

Use air conditioning or visit a cooling center during the hottest parts of the day

Never leave children, elderly individuals, or pets in parked vehicles

Check on vulnerable neighbors, elderly family members, and those without air conditioning

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing if outdoors

The City of Boise and Ada County operate cooling centers during heat events. Contact your local government for locations and hours.

Wildfire Smoke and Air Quality

Wildfire smoke from large fires across Oregon and Idaho will continue to impact the Treasure Valley and central Idaho mountains through the week. Smoke will be most concentrated during the overnight and early morning hours before afternoon mixing provides brief improvements. The smoke may keep afternoon temperatures a few degrees cooler than they would otherwise be, but conditions will still be dangerously hot.

Air quality will remain degraded through the period. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and AirNow.gov provide real-time air quality information for the Treasure Valley. Residents with respiratory conditions, the elderly, children, and others sensitive to smoke should limit outdoor activities and keep windows and doors closed.

Weekend Outdoor Recreation: Plan Carefully

For those planning outdoor activities this weekend, conditions will be challenging. Afternoon wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph will develop in open areas and ridges Friday through the weekend as the upper-level ridge flattens. Combined with temperatures above 100 degrees and very low relative humidity, these conditions will create elevated fire weather concerns.

If you must be outdoors this weekend, plan activities for the early morning hours before temperatures peak. Bring plenty of water, wear sun protection, and know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Avoid open fires and be aware of fire restrictions that may be in place across the region.

A slight chance of thunderstorms will develop along the Nevada border Saturday and Sunday afternoons as monsoon moisture reaches far southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho south of the Snake River Basin. Any storms that develop could produce lightning on dry fuels, creating additional fire weather concerns.

Central Idaho Mountains

The central Idaho mountains will also experience dangerous heat Thursday through Saturday, with temperatures running 5 to 10 degrees above normal. Widespread smoke impacts will affect the mountains as well. The increased winds Friday through the weekend will create elevated fire weather conditions, and any thunderstorms that develop along the Nevada border could produce lightning on dry fuels. Hikers and campers in the mountains should be aware of fire restrictions and have an evacuation plan in case of new fire starts.

Looking Ahead

Temperatures will moderate slightly Sunday to near 98 degrees as westerly flow suppresses the ridge, with further cooling to the mid to upper 90s Monday and Tuesday. Conditions will remain hot, dry, and breezy through the extended period with no precipitation expected across the Treasure Valley.

Tonight

Patchy smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Light wind.

Thursday

Patchy smoke. Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Light wind.

Thursday Night

Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Light wind.

Friday

Patchy smoke before 7am. Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Light wind.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Light wind.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 102.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Monday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Tuesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 94.

