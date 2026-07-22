Heat Advisory issued as Treasure Valley temperatures approach 106 degrees Thursday through Saturday

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 2 p.m. Thursday through 9 p.m. Saturday for the Treasure Valley as an intense upper-level ridge builds to maximum amplitude, pushing temperatures to dangerous levels. Thursday will see highs near 103 degrees before the heat peaks Friday at 106 degrees.

Dangerous heat returns in Scott Dorval's video forecast

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast 7/22/26

The Treasure Valley will remain mostly dry today with less than a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Areas of smoke from regional wildfires will continue to impact the valley today, drifting in from east-central Oregon and west-central Idaho. Southwest flow aloft will help transport some smoke away from the area Thursday and Friday, though drainage winds each night will continue to bring smoke impacts to some areas.

Thursday will bring a better chance for thunderstorms to reach the Treasure Valley than previous days, with a 10 to 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Any storms that develop will be capable of gusty winds up to 50 mph. Temperatures will climb to around 103 degrees Thursday, with the heat peaking Friday near 106 degrees. Winds will become breezy Friday with gusts of 20 to 35 mph spreading across higher elevations.

For the central Idaho mountains, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect this afternoon and early evening for the Wapiti burn area as numerous thunderstorms continue to produce heavy rain over the west-central Idaho mountains. Flash flooding and debris flows remain a significant concern over burn scars and steep terrain through this evening.

The heat will remain dangerous through Saturday before a slight moderation Sunday as part of the upper trough off the northwest coast moves inland across Washington. Monday through Wednesday should be dry and several degrees cooler as more of the upper trough comes inland, providing some relief from the extended heat event.

Residents should take this heat seriously. Stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the afternoon, use air conditioning or visit a cooling center, and check on vulnerable neighbors and family members. Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

This Afternoon/Eve

Rain showers early then ending this evening. Temperatures 85-90.

Tonight

Patchy smoke. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday

Patchy smoke before 5pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 71. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Friday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 106. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 72. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 103.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 67.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Monday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 63.

Tuesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 64.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

