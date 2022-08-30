Heat Advisory in effect through Friday

Temperatures are forecast to hit highs around the triple-digit territory this week including today in the Treasure Valley.

This late-season summer weather is due to a ridge of high pressure, hot and dry air, building over the region.

#HEATWAVE



STARTING TODAY: high pressure builds over the region bringing high temperatures 10-20 degrees above normal in southern Idaho this week.



Boise’s high today is 98, normal is 86. Stay safe and alert during this dangerous heat!#idwx #Oregon #Idaho #Boise #PacificNW pic.twitter.com/8MBNE8SWsP — Geneva Zoltek TV 🌱🌦🌎 (@GenevaZoltek) August 30, 2022

A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service to the high risk of heat related illnesses in this weather. Be very careful and use all the tools in your toolbox of staying safe in this heat!

Temperatures will remain this high through the weekend and into early next week. A potential shift in weather could happen a week from Thursday with the help of some low pressure. That's when I'm currently tracking another cool down.

Temperatures are set to reach/break records this week at different cities in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon.