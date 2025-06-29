Heat Advisory in effect for Tuesday, here's the latest

Tonight
Clear, with a low around 59. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Tuesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 104. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Thursday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Independence Day
A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 94.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.