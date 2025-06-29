Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Heat Advisory in effect for Tuesday, here's the latest

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - Sunday 6/29/25
Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - Sunday 6/29/25
Posted

Tonight
Clear, with a low around 59. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 104. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Independence Day
A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 94.

Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk