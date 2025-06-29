Heat Advisory in effect for Tuesday, here's the latest

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 59. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 104. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Independence Day

A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 94.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.