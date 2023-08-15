Heat advisory in effect

A hot weather pattern is dominating the forecast and bringing our temperatures to above normal temperatures. A Heat Advisory is in effect through Wednesday night at 9PM for areas of western Idaho and eastern Oregon.

The Boise area is looking at a high of 102 and low of 72 Tuesday - very warm, even at night. We're about 10 degrees above our normal temperatures for this time of year. The average highs and lows for August 15th is 91 and 61, respectively.

Some monsoonal weather is expected Tuesday evening along the Nevada border. We could see one or two isolated storms develop in Owyhee County. Very low impact - just a 5-10% chance of rain.

Temperatures are expected to begin to cool down Thursday into Friday and we'll see weekend highs back in the 90s and 80s in Idaho's lower valleys.