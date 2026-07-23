Heat Advisory continues as Treasure Valley temperatures climb toward 105 degrees Friday

Scattered thunderstorms tracking northeast out of eastern Oregon could bring gusty winds and lightning to the Treasure Valley between 4 and 6 p.m. today before the pattern dries out heading into the weekend.

The Treasure Valley is in for a dangerous stretch of heat through the weekend, with temperatures climbing to 105 degrees Friday and remaining above 100 degrees through Saturday under a Heat Advisory.

Dangerous heat peaks on Friday in Scott Dorval's video forecast

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 7/23/26

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected to track northeast across far western Idaho this afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could reach the Treasure Valley between 4 and 6 p.m., bringing gusty winds up to 40 to 60 mph and lightning. Brief heavy rain and small hail are also possible with the stronger storms. The storm threat will diminish after sunset.

A warming and drying trend will then intensify Friday as the upper-level ridge builds over the region. Temperatures will climb well above 100 degrees throughout much of the lower Snake River Plain, with the heat peaking Friday near 105 degrees before a slight moderation to 102 degrees Saturday. The Heat Advisory will remain in effect through Saturday. Winds will also increase as a low off the Oregon coast creeps closer to shore, with hot, dry, and breezy conditions creating critical fire weather conditions Friday and Saturday across higher terrain of southwest Idaho.

The Treasure Valley will remain mostly dry through the weekend after today's storm threat passes, with only isolated afternoon thunderstorm chances possible in the western Magic Valley where lingering moisture will allow for some convective development. Patchy wildfire smoke will continue to impact the valley, most notably each night and morning before mixing out during the afternoons.

Looking ahead to next week, a slight cooling trend will arrive Sunday and Monday as an upper trough brushes Oregon and Washington, dropping Treasure Valley highs to the mid to upper 90s. However, the main upper high will then shift slowly westward to the southern Great Basin and intensify through the week, trending temperatures hotter again by next weekend. Monsoon moisture will continue to bring a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms to south-central Idaho through the week, while the Treasure Valley remains hot and dry.

For the central Idaho mountains, the pattern will remain active with monsoon moisture supporting afternoon thunderstorm chances through the extended period. Residents in mountain areas should remain aware of flash flood potential near burn scars.

Residents in the Treasure Valley should take this heat seriously. Stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the afternoon, use air conditioning or visit a cooling center, and check on vulnerable neighbors and family members. Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

This Early Evening

Passing storm with dangerous lightning and wind gusts over 50mph possible in the Treasure Valley between 4p-6p. Hot, with a high near 102. Gusty wind near storms.

Tonight

Patchy smoke between 7pm and 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday

Patchy smoke before 4pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 105. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 66.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 64.

Monday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 63.

Tuesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

