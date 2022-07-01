Heading into the holiday weekend expect warm & sunny skies with isolated storms

NAMPA, Idaho — Another clear, warm, and sunny day here in Idaho!

As we head into the holiday weekend, in the Treasure Valley expect warm weather to continue but approaching Sunday be mindful of isolated thunderstorm potentials.

In the mountains stormy weather may start brewing Saturday and Sunday evening with more storms possible heading into Monday.

Monday will be breezy & cooler with morning clouds and a chance of showers in western Idaho. The sky should clear later in the day leaving a light breeze and cooler temperatures for most fireworks displays Monday night. High temperatures in the valley will dip to the low 80s and McCall will top out at 71 and temperatures in the low 60s.