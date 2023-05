Wildfires are blazing to our north in Canada and smoke is getting pushed into the northern United States. Hazy skies are on deck for central and southern Idaho today in addition to hot temperatures.

High pressure continues to build over the western U.S. bringing our temps 15-20 degrees above normal through the weekend - Boise's May 19th average high temp is 73 degrees.

We'll get closer to our average temps in the Boise area next week when coastal low pressure activity is set to move inland.