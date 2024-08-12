Hazy Morning Smoke and a dip in temperatures

Good Morning Idaho!

Expect a smoky and hazy sky this morning. Smoke from mountain valleys will drift into the Treasure Valley this morning. Thankfully, this afternoon temperatures will peak into the lower 90s and continue to cool into the week which may help fires from growing rapidly.

Idaho News 6

However, we do still have to keep an eye out for storms this afternoon across Baker County and the West Central Mountains. Stronger cells may produce lightning and gusts up to 40mph possible, elevating the wildfire risk. In response to this, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued from late Monday night through Tuesday Afternoon for the West Central Mountains and Bakery County.

Tomorrow morning, showers will organize in the early morning between SE Oregon and the West Central Mountains. The Treasure Valley can expect scattered showers into the afternoon.

Heading into the middle of the week, temperatures remain on the cooler end as we start to see mid 80s back on the board. Tell the kiddos to get excited about the cooler weather as some start to prepare for the first day of school this week.

Take care of yourself and others

Stay up to date right here

https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/