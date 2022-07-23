Haze impacts East Central Mountains, another heat wave arrives Monday

A weak upper trough to our north kept high temps near normal today - in the mid 90's.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Lemhi County where the Moose Fire near Salmon is burning. The Air Quality Index has been marked as "Unhealthy for Sensitive groups" in that area. The fire is also contributing to hazy and smokey skies in the East Central Mountains. This is due to become particularly strong Sunday night.

A ridge of high pressure is currently building south of the region and will head northward in a few days bringing temperatures well above normal once again. By Monday, we'll start to feel that impact. This hot air will bring breezy afternoon winds and of course dry conditions. This weather will contribute towards fire danger.

Normal high temperatures this time of year flatlines at 93 degrees in Boise. Next week, temperatures will soar above 100 degrees for the hottest part of the day. That heat wave is set to continue through next weekend.

Idaho News 6

Monsoonal moisture could bring cloud cover later in the week keeping temps slightly down.

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for the Columbia Basin in Eastern Oregon where this heat wave is bringing temperatures 10 to 15 degrees normal at time with highs forecasted to reach an occasional 110 degrees.

Now is a good time to start preparing for this next round of heat by having a plan for staying cool in an air conditioned facility, avoid excess outdoor exertion, and routinely check on the elderly, children and pets,