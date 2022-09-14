Haze and sunshine in the Treasure Valley today, showers and t-storms late tonight

Air quality has improved in southern Idaho but haze is still sticking around in our skies due to the ongoing wildfires.

The low pressure system that brought rain yesterday is calming down a bit today. The Treasure Valley saw some dry lightning this morning, but this system has pushed northeast...taking a lot of the thick smoke with it.

Temperatures in our valleys will peak around the low 80's today...mountain towns will see temperatures in the 70s.

Areas of the central mountains will continue to be impacted by this weather maker this afternoon with showers and thunderstorms. After midnight tonight, the Treasure Valley will start to see some the action return.

Tomorrow, expect a fairly wet day with thunderstorms and showers impacting the entire Gem State.