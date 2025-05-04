Gusty winds will stick around, but not for long, check out this major change

Gusty winds will continue to blow on Monday, then settle down as a warming trend commences by Wednesday. Temperatures will soar to near record levels later this week!

Tonight

Mostly clear, breezy & chilly, with a low around 44. NW wind 10-17 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Monday

Sunny & continue breezy, with a high near 74. NW wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny & comfortable with much lighter wind, with a high near 73.

Wednesday

Sunny, pleasant, and warmer with a high near 80.

Thursday

Sunny, warm & pleasant, with a high near 82.

Friday

Sunny & hotter, with a high near 89.

Saturday

Mostly sunny & unseasonably hot, with a high near 91.

Sunday

Mostly sunny & very warm, with a high near 86.

Stay up to date on my forecast right here!