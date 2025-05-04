Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Gusty winds will stick around, but not for long, check out this major change

Posted

Gusty winds will continue to blow on Monday, then settle down as a warming trend commences by Wednesday. Temperatures will soar to near record levels later this week!

Tonight
Mostly clear, breezy & chilly, with a low around 44. NW wind 10-17 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Monday
Sunny & continue breezy, with a high near 74. NW wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday
Sunny & comfortable with much lighter wind, with a high near 73.

Wednesday
Sunny, pleasant, and warmer with a high near 80.

Thursday
Sunny, warm & pleasant, with a high near 82.

Friday
Sunny & hotter, with a high near 89.

Saturday
Mostly sunny & unseasonably hot, with a high near 91.

Sunday
Mostly sunny & very warm, with a high near 86.

Stay up to date on my forecast right here!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk