Gusty winds Tuesday before a major heat wave builds early next week

Windy conditions and isolated afternoon thunderstorms will impact parts of southern Idaho and southeast Oregon today before a significant heat wave builds early next week, with temperatures potentially reaching 90 degrees or higher.

Gusty wind gives way to the hottest weather yet in Scott Dorval's video forecast

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 5/5/26

Windy Conditions and Isolated Thunderstorms Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in and near the Magic Valley late this afternoon and evening and gusty wind will continue through the Treasure Valley

Dry and Sunny Midweek

Wednesday will bring sunny, dry, and less windy conditions with temperatures slightly cooler than today. Wednesday night should be clear and calm, though an approaching warmer air mass from the west will offset the better conditions for overnight cooling. Thursday will be sunny and 3 to 6 degrees warmer than Wednesday, with a clear and cool Thursday night.

Brief Cooldown Before Major Heat Wave

A brief cooldown will begin Friday into Saturday as a weak and dry cold front moves through the region. Only a slight chance of showers exists Saturday in the central Idaho mountains. Otherwise, conditions will remain dry throughout the period.

The heat will then build dramatically early next week in association with a strong area of high pressure aloft over the western United States. Monday is currently forecast to see the hottest temperatures of the year so far, running 15 to 20 degrees above normal. There is a 50 to 80 percent chance of high temperatures exceeding 90 degrees across the Snake River Plain and lower elevations of southeast Oregon. Tuesday will also be hot, though perhaps a few degrees cooler than Monday. Precipitation chances will be near zero throughout the extended period.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a NW wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 78. SE wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. NW wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. NW wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 47.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday

Sunny and hot! High near 93.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 87.