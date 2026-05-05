Gusty winds Tuesday before a major heat wave builds early next week

Windy conditions and isolated afternoon thunderstorms will impact parts of southern Idaho and southeast Oregon today before a significant heat wave builds early next week, with temperatures potentially reaching 90 degrees or higher.
Gusty wind gives way to the hottest weather yet in Scott Dorval's video forecast
Windy Conditions and Isolated Thunderstorms Today
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in and near the Magic Valley late this afternoon and evening and gusty wind will continue through the Treasure Valley
Dry and Sunny Midweek
Wednesday will bring sunny, dry, and less windy conditions with temperatures slightly cooler than today. Wednesday night should be clear and calm, though an approaching warmer air mass from the west will offset the better conditions for overnight cooling. Thursday will be sunny and 3 to 6 degrees warmer than Wednesday, with a clear and cool Thursday night.
Brief Cooldown Before Major Heat Wave
A brief cooldown will begin Friday into Saturday as a weak and dry cold front moves through the region. Only a slight chance of showers exists Saturday in the central Idaho mountains. Otherwise, conditions will remain dry throughout the period.
The heat will then build dramatically early next week in association with a strong area of high pressure aloft over the western United States. Monday is currently forecast to see the hottest temperatures of the year so far, running 15 to 20 degrees above normal. There is a 50 to 80 percent chance of high temperatures exceeding 90 degrees across the Snake River Plain and lower elevations of southeast Oregon. Tuesday will also be hot, though perhaps a few degrees cooler than Monday. Precipitation chances will be near zero throughout the extended period.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a NW wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 78. SE wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. NW wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. NW wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 47.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Monday
Sunny and hot! High near 93.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 87.