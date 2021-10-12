Watch
Gusty winds on Tuesday, wet weather by Wednesday

Posted at 9:19 AM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 11:19:24-04

NAMPA, Idaho — The wind chill is the big headline for our Tuesday.

Wind chill takes air temperatures and wind speeds into consideration and calculates a "feels like temperature."

Here is a chart from the National Weather Service for reference:

So despite kicking off the morning at 39 degrees with an 8-12mph wind, the "feels like temperature" was actually closer to 32 degrees. While the difference is not drastic, in this kind of weather, every degree counts.

Overnight a low-pressure plan system from the Gulf of Alaska will roll into the Pacific Northwest and by Wednesday morning snow showers in higher elevations along the Idaho/Oregon border are possible with rain anticipated across the valley.

Thursday and Friday conditions remain clear and we kick off the weekend with sunshine and 60-degrees!

