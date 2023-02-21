Gusty winds of change bringing a chill to Idaho

Gusty wind is rushing through the valley as a cold front crosses the northwest with colder conditions including mountain snow.

Wind gusts over 30 mph will continue in the valley into Tuesday evening with a few passing snow showers but no accumulation is expected.

On Wednesday the clouds will be back and there is a good chance of snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning which could mean a slick Thursday morning commute.

Temperatures will rise to the mid-40s for the weekend with sunshine Saturday and then a chance of rain or snow showers on Sunday.

