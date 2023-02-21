Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Gusty winds of change bringing a chill to Idaho

Gusty winds of change bringing a chill to Idaho
Posted at 1:38 PM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 16:36:46-05

Gusty wind is rushing through the valley as a cold front crosses the northwest with colder conditions including mountain snow.

Wind gusts over 30 mph will continue in the valley into Tuesday evening with a few passing snow showers but no accumulation is expected.

On Wednesday the clouds will be back and there is a good chance of snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning which could mean a slick Thursday morning commute.

Temperatures will rise to the mid-40s for the weekend with sunshine Saturday and then a chance of rain or snow showers on Sunday.

Stay connected right here for updates to my forecast!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018