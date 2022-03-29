Watch
Gusty winds and sunshine takeover on Tuesday

Posted at 9:30 AM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 11:30:06-04

NAMPA, Idaho — Tuesday Zone Forecasts:

West Central Mountains:
A.M: Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning. Chance of snow 20 percent. Highs 43 to 57.
P.M: Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

East Coast Mountains:
P.M: Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62.
A.M: Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35.

Lower Treasure Valley:
A.M: Sunny. Highs 63 to 70. Windy. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
P.M: Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Breezy. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening, decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

Upper Treasure Valley:
A.M: Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Windy. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
P.M: Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Breezy. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

Western Magic Valley:
A.M:Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highs 59 to 64. Windy. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
P.M: Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Windy. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

