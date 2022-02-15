Gusty winds and spotty showers persist through Wednesday

NAMPA, Idaho — Last nights cold front moved eastward earlier this morning. Rain, snow, and a mix of the two tapered off by about 8 a.m. Cooler air and gusty winds are in the forecast again Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon with speeds topping 20-35mph. This will certainly impact our "feels like" temperatures.

As today's system rolls through, some thunder is possible. Temperatures will be about 10-degrees cooler. Wednesday afternoon light snow is anticipated for the mountains light flurries for the valleys.

There will be minimal accumulation.