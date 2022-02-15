Watch
Weather

Actions

Gusty winds and spotty showers persist through Wednesday

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 9:10 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 11:10:01-05

NAMPA, Idaho — Last nights cold front moved eastward earlier this morning. Rain, snow, and a mix of the two tapered off by about 8 a.m. Cooler air and gusty winds are in the forecast again Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon with speeds topping 20-35mph. This will certainly impact our "feels like" temperatures.

As today's system rolls through, some thunder is possible. Temperatures will be about 10-degrees cooler. Wednesday afternoon light snow is anticipated for the mountains light flurries for the valleys.

There will be minimal accumulation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018