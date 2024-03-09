Gusty winds and clouds stick around on Sunday

Clouds are building and the wind is gusting to 30-40mph across the Snake River Plain this Saturday afternoon as a coastal storm inches closer to the area. A quick sprinkle or light shower is possible in the Treasure Valley through midnight tonight, with scattered snow showers and a quick dusting possible in the mountains.

The cloud cover sticks around into Sunday but it will remain dry and breezy. Gusts up to 40mph are possible again. Steady, light precipitation persists through most of the day in the mountains with a dusting to 2 inches of snowfall above 5000 feet. By Sunday night, scattered showers return to the Treasure Valley and the wind begins to let up.

The final system moves in Monday evening with widespread rainfall and mountain snow overspreading the area during the nighttime hours into Tuesday. Temperatures will cool off into the low to mid 40s and snow levels will hover around 3500-4000 feet during the day. By Tuesday evening, 6-12 inches of snow will accumulate above 6000 feet with 2-4 inches in the mountain valleys. It will also be breezy during the Monday through Wednesday timeframe.

A strong high pressure ridge builds over the West on Thursday, bringing the first round of spring-like temperatures to the region. Skies will remain clear with very pleasant conditions as temperatures make a run for 70 degrees next weekend.